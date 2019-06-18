City condemning internet cafes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City inspectors, along with officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and others, were condemning adult arcades, also known as internet cafes or cybercafes, on Tuesday.

Inspection teams made their rounds of adult arcades around the city after a city spokesperson said Monday that unpermitted adult arcades in Jacksonville were given until 5 p.m. Tuesday to move out and anyone remaining thereafter faces a risk of being arrested.

The city of Jacksonville said the businesses will be checked Wednesday, and at that time, officers will begin arresting employees on a trespassing charge if the site is condemned. Customers will be given a chance to leave, but if anyone refuses, they, too, will be arrested.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were signs posted at least one internet cafe indicating that the property had been condemned.

At another adult arcade, Lucky Duck on Normandy Boulevard, inspectors were inside, checking the certificate of use, which is the permit issued by the city that allows the sites to be open. Before inspectors arrived, News4Jax was inside, talking with the manager, who said they had a current certificate and it appeared it was valid. News4Jax asked inspectors if they were going to condemn the site and they said they were just checking the certificate.

There are 19 unpermitted sites on the city's list that have been ordered to shut down. More than 100 others with city permits have until February. Two of the unpermitted sites threatened a lawsuit and settled out of court they will be allowed to remain open temporarily for now.

Two other arcades, Suited Jax Arcade and Lucky's Cyber Center, threatened a lawsuit and settled out of court. They will be allowed to remain open temporarily for now.

In May, the Jacksonville City Council approved a measure to shut down all permitted adults arcades by February. Originally, those without a permit were informed they must shut down by Monday evening.

Because code enforcement officials, building and zoning officials and the Sheriff's Office are investigating, it's unclear how many businesses will be closed as the city continues the process of condemning the buildings.

