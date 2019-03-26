City Council expected to decide fate of Jacksonville Landing tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The future of the Jacksonville Landing is on Tuesday night's City Council agenda.

The full council is expected to vote on an $18 million deal that sets the stage for the city to demolish the riverfront mall and pay millions to the current owner.

As part of the Landing deal, the city would pay the company that leases the property, Jacksonville Landing Investments owned by Toney Sleiman, $15 million. It would break his company's lease with the city and settle an ongoing legal fight for the rights to the land.

The deal also includes $1.5 million for the demolition of the Landing and another $1.5 million to buy out long-term leases from stores and restaurants.

It's expected to pass with little opposition, council members and the mayor's office have told News4Jax.

Last week, the Jacksonville City Council's Neighborhoods, Community Services, Public Health and Safety Committee voted 6-1 and the Finance Committee voted 7-0 to approve the Landing deal.

Brian Hughes, of the Downtown Investment Authority, estimates the Landing could be gone in four to six months if the deal gets final approval from the City Council.

