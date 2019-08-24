City councilman to propose putting sales tax referendum on 2020 ballot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the debate over Jacksonville's proposed referendum on a half-cent sales tax for schools continues, Jacksonville City Council Member Matt Carlucci announced Friday that at Tuesday's City Council meeting, he will formally propose holding the vote in November 2020.

The Duval County School Board wanted the vote held this fall, but some council members weren’t ready to put it on the ballot this year.

In a news release, Carlucci said the referendum should be held when the chance of success is greatest, and he doesn’t feel a vote this November gives enough time to rally public support.

Carlucci had previously been vocal about wanting the vote to happen this year.

Another development in this debate could come Monday when the City Council president meets with school district officials.

