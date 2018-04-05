City leaders meet to discuss growing concern of food deserts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Food deserts are a growing concern in Northwest Jacksonville as several grocery stores are set to close in the next few months.

City leaders will meet Thursday night to address the issue.

Recently, several Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s stores announced their closures as part of a restructuring plan taking place around the country.

The closures affected four grocery stores in Jacksonville, one in Gainesville, and one in Waycross, Georgia. Northwest Jacksonville is one of the areas city leaders are worried about, and they are taking action.

Council members Reggie Brown and Katrina Brown, no relation, recently filed legislation to set aside $3 million to keep stores open and to bring new grocery stores into the Northwest quadrant of the city.

On Thursday, they will discuss what is coming to the area, as well as opportunities to relieve people living in the community.

Food deserts are defined as areas where it is difficult for people to buy affordable, fresh and healthy foods.

INTERACTIVE MAP: USDA map shows each part of Jacksonville considered a food desert

After two Harvey’s in Northwest Jacksonville close for good in a few months, parts of districts eight and 10 will fall into that category.

Local organizations are working to make sure these communities don’t get forgotten. They are stepping up their efforts, along with the city, to increase access to good-quality, fresh food.

The meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Highlands Regional Library on Dunn Avenue.

