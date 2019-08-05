City to consider incentives to attract corporate HQ, 150 jobs to town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Downtown Investment Authority is expected to consider a proposed $145 million land deal that would lead to the construction of a 300,000 square-foot corporate headquarters in Riverside.

The DIA must approve a $30 million package of city and state incentives for the project, codenamed Project Sharp, projected to create 500 jobs with an average salary of $85,000 a year.

The parcel of land is on Riverside Avenue, adjacent to Fidelity National Financial Services Inc, which already has 1,200 employees in Jacksonville. FIS, which provides technology for financial institutions, recently bought WorldPay, a Cincinnati-based company that provides payment services.

In announcing that deal last week, it was mentioned the WorldPay headquarters would move to Jacksonville.

If the incentive package is approved by the DIA, it would advance to City Council approval.

