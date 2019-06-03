Civic Council identifies 3 shortfalls in school district's aging schools plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Civic Council recently sent the Duval County superintendent and school board a letter outlining concerns the Civic Council’s Education Task Force has with the school district’s $1.9 billion Facilities Master Plan to fix the county’s aging schools.

The letter, which was delivered May 3 by email and hand, asks Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene and the Duval County School Board to consider amending the current Facilities Master Plan.

The Civic Council said in the letter that it has identified three shortfalls to the district’s plan:

It is excessively expensive. It fails to anticipate reductions in district-operated school enrollment. It does not adequately contemplate the increase in charter school enrollment or the role that charter schools will play in creating the highly effective school system in the future.

READ: Letter sent by Jacksonville Civic Council

The letter said the plan allocated $30,000 to $35,000 for every new or replacement student seat, which the Civic Council said is more expensive in comparison to recent new charter school projects in Duval County that cost approximately $12,000 to $15,000 per student seat.

The Civic Council also said the Facilities Master Plan shows the district making provisions for more facilities than it will need, saying data from recent years and future projections show a loss in enrollment for district public schools and a gain in enrollment for the county’s charter schools.

According to the Civic Council, in the last four years, district-operated schools have lost an average of 1,000 students per year, going from 117,700 students to 113,600, while charter schools have gained about 1,400, going from 11,000 students to 16,600.

The letter said these enrollment trends are expected to continue and the council encourages Duval County Public Schools to study the trends.

The school board wants the Jacksonville City Council to approve a half-cent sales tax referendum to be placed on a special election ballot in November.

The revenue from the sales tax would go toward the master plan, which would include renovating and replacing the county’s schools, which are on average the oldest in the state of Florida.

According to the Civic Council’s website, it is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that seeks to shape and define Jacksonville’s future as a premier national and international city with a thriving economy, vibrant civic, cultural and educational institutions and a high-quality of life for all who call it home.

The school district told News4Jax on Monday it is working on giving a response to the letter, but noted the Civic Council asked for a response by June 30, meaning the district still has several weeks to respond.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.