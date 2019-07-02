Clara White Mission facing critical cuts in services

The Clara White Mission fed around 1000 homeless people at their 22nd annual Feed the City "A Dining Room on Ashley Street" event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Clara White Mission needs more funding to keep its doors open.

In a recent tweet, the mission said grants are coming in but the levels have been drastically reduced. The mission said the demand for services is going up, but it doesn’t have the funding to support it. A briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday to release more details.

The mission, located on West Ashley Street, provides services to thousands of homeless and low-income people every week. According to the mission, it serves 400 meals every day and houses more than 30 homeless veterans each month.

However, due to the growing demand for services and significant funding cuts, the mission said it’s already reduced its services to five days a week. If it doesn’t receive more funding, the mission said it may be forced to go down to three days a week.

The mission estimates it will serve roughly 125,000 meals in the next year but right now, its budget can support just over half of that.

The Clara White Mission is asking for donations to help support their services. You can give money or supplies. To donate, visit: Give to Clara and Save Lives

