Classmates, parents, city leaders grapple with student's shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As a 17-year-old student fought for his life Wednesday morning after being shot in the chest while walking to his bus stop, his classmates, their parents, and city and school district leaders wrestled with the aftermath of the violence.

Jacksonville police said the teen, who goes to Westside High School, was walking on Lane Avenue around 6:15 a.m. when a black car pulled up and someone inside opened fire. The teen was shot in the chest but managed to make it to his bus stop, and the driver quickly got him to a fire station, where paramedics rushed him to a hospital in critical condition.

A mother of a 14-year-old student who was on the bus said the school called to let her know her son was OK, but she was so shaken up at the thought of what her son had seen that she decided to pick him up from school.

“When I knew he was here, I was on my way,” Keywaon Stewart said. “I just don't feel like his mind is going to be on work after seeing a child bleeding like that.”

Duval County School Board Chair Paula Wright said the superintendent immediately sent the crisis team to Westside High School, so counselors and social workers will be available for students.

"Helping the school to understand what happened. Helping the students to grieve and more importantly providing them the mental health opportunities that the students would need," Wright said.

Stewart said she'd like for her son to speak to a counselor at school Thursday, and that he won't be riding the bus.

“I'll probably just bring him into school tomorrow, just because it's too soon,” Stewart said. “Being that it didn't happen on the bus makes me feel a little more at ease, but it doesn't feel right that the students are walking to go to school and someone is literally shooting early in the morning at students. It doesn't make sense to me.”

City Councilman Terrance Freeman said his heart goes out to the family of the injured student and the students on the bus.

"Once again we have kids in our community that are experiencing these tragic events and are having to process it and try to deal with it on their own," Freeman said. "I’ve heard they have (counseling) teams here that are going to help them. And I continue to pray for them and pray for our city as a whole."

The shooting hit close to home for the injured teen's classmates, including Allen Washington, who said the teen is “a cool person” who hasn't been in trouble.

"It makes me fearful for a lot black people that's just walking around, because you can get shot anywhere,” Washington said.

Duval County School Board member Scott Shine said students like Washington shouldn't have to fear violence.

"We know this is wrong, and we have a big problem in Jacksonville," Shine said. "We have an out-of-control gun violence situation in the city. More has got to be done."

A witness who saw the aftermath at the fire station said he's tired of the violence involving children.

"Parents, you are killing your children," Roderick Dorsey said. "You can't let your children do what they want to do because the streets are going to do something to them."

A Westside High School parent echoed that sentiment.

"It's broad daylight, kids coming to school to learn and for this stuff, it's unacceptable," Winston LaBranch said. "Kids lives are in danger. It's ridiculous. We're living in a time now where people just want to hurt each other instead of resolving things and just resort to violence. It's just got to stop."

Police did not have any description of the shooter.

