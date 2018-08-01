Jacksonville

Community meeting to focus on LGBT safety concerns

Jacksonville sheriff to host community forum at FSCJ Downtown Campus

By Ashley Harding - Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Members of the LGBT community are invited to voice their concerns about safety in Jacksonville at a community meeting Thursday night. 

The community forum will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium (Room A1068) at the Florida State College at Jacksonville Downtown Campus on West State Street.

Representatives from Equality Florida, the Jacksonville Coalition for Equality, JASMYN and the Stiletto Sister’s Society partnered with Sheriff Mike Williams to host the event.  

Discussion topics will include the possible installation of a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office LGBT Liaison Team and potential training programs for the agency.

