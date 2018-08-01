Community meeting to focus on LGBT safety concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Members of the LGBT community are invited to voice their concerns about safety in Jacksonville at a community meeting Thursday night.

The community forum will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium (Room A1068) at the Florida State College at Jacksonville Downtown Campus on West State Street.

Representatives from Equality Florida, the Jacksonville Coalition for Equality, JASMYN and the Stiletto Sister’s Society partnered with Sheriff Mike Williams to host the event.

Discussion topics will include the possible installation of a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office LGBT Liaison Team and potential training programs for the agency.

A public community meeting will be held on Thursday, August 2, 2018, to discuss topics related to LGBT safety concerns in #Jacksonville.



The public meeting will be held at Florida State College at Jacksonville (101 West State Street) in the Auditorium (Room A1068) at 7pm. pic.twitter.com/vOhYrJKCsv — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 31, 2018

