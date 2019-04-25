Convenience store employee says he was held up during robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An employee at the Safari Food Store on San Marco Boulevard said he was held at gunpoint during a robbery Wednesday night.

According to the employee, who spoke to News4Jax in the midst of investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the robber entered the store armed with a handgun. He ordered everyone in the store to the ground and put the gun to the back of the employee's head.

The man took money and cigarettes before running off, according to the store manager. The manager said he was armed with a handgun for protection, but never brandished the firearm. He said three of his employees were in the store at the time of the robbery.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Office who were at the scene did not confirm any information.

