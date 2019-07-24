Councilman seeks input on decriminalizing pot in Jacksonville

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Opponents were quick to throw cold water on a proposal to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana in Jacksonville when City Council Member Garrett Dennis floated the idea in May. Then a month later, a University of North Florida poll found broad public support for it.

At the time, the university’s polling director Dr. Michael Binder suggested city leaders might be wise to listen to the will of the voters.

Now it looks like Dennis intends to do just that. On Wednesday, his office announced plans to hold a series of meetings throughout the city over the next couple of weeks to hear from the community in the hopes of getting public input that could help shape the legislation.

"This bill is a step in the right direction to move Jacksonville forward. In order to produce the best bill possible, it’s important to hear from the community and my colleagues about the decriminalization of marijuana," Dennis said in an emailed news release.

The bill does not have the support of Sheriff Mike Williams, who said even though his office keeps up with medical marijuana laws, he sees no need for local legislation.

Possession of marijuana is illegal in Florida without a prescription. In a nutshell, the bill would make getting caught with 20 grams or less a civil infraction punishable by a citation and $100 fine, or 10 hours of community service, instead of resulting in prosecution for a first-degree misdemeanor.

What Dennis is proposing is nothing new, either. In recent years, cities across the state have passed similar laws, including Daytona Beach, Orlando and Tampa. Fines for first-time offenders range from $75 to $100, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

Below you'll find a schedule of the upcoming community meetings:

July 27: 10:30 a.m. at the South Mandarin Library, 12125 San Jose Boulevard

July 29: 6:00 p.m. at the Bennie Furlon Senior Center, 281 19th Avenue S

July 30: 6:00 p.m. at the Legends Center, 5130 Soutel Drive

Aug. 5: 6:30 p.m. at the Webb Wesconnett Library, 6887 103rd Street

