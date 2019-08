JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Sheriff's officer responding to a single-car crash at the intersection of Beaver Street and Robinson Avenue just after midnight Saturday found the driver dead.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. The scene closed Beaver Street between Acorn Street and Stockton Street while the traffic homicide detectives investigates.

JSO is asking anyone that may have witnessed the crash or has any information to call their non-emergency line at (904) 630-0500.