JFRD: Red Cross called to help after Sunbeam Road apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Red Cross was called to help one adult after an apartment fire in the Sunbeam area Wednesday night, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Firefighters responded about 8:50 p.m. to an apartment structure fire on Sunbeam Road off San Jose Boulevard.

According to JFRD, heavy smoke was showing when the first engine arrived.

A search found that the apartment was all clear and crews quickly got the fire under control, firefighters said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.