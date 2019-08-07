JFRD: 1 dead in mobile home fire near Duval-Nassau county line

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person died in a mobile home fire near the Duval-Nassau county line, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Firefighters said there were heavy flames showing when they arrived just before 7 p.m. at the home on Blyler Road off Lannie Road.

It's unclear how many people were in the home. The gender and age of the person who died were not immediately released.

News4Jax is on the way to the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

