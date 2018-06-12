Customer concerned at behavior displayed by McDonald's employees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two videos circulating on social media have sparked health concerns over a McDonald's restaurant in Mandarin.

One video appears to show McDonald's employees encouraging a co-worker to drink a mixture allegedly containing ice cream mix, sanitizer and grill cleaner. Another video shows what appears to be a McDonald's employee preparing food without gloves.

William West said a former friend who was working at the McDonald's on San Jose Boulevard sent him the videos. West said that friend also told him what the employee was supposedly drinking.

"I was freaking out. I was like, 'you could have told me this when I was feeding my kids,'" West said. "It's nasty and it's disgusting because at all times and at any restaurant you should always wear gloves."

News4Jax found the videos were recorded two months ago, when the franchise was under a different owner. After learning about the videos, Caspers Company, which owns the franchise, released a statement reading:

"The safety and well-being of our employees and customers is a top priority in our restaurants. We do not tolerate the activities shown in the footage which happened several months ago before the restaurant was under new management."

The new owners also said the employee seen in the video preparing food without gloves is no longer employed at the restaurant. It's unclear if the employees seen in the other video still work there.

The sign in front of the McDonald's on Monday said the restaurant was hiring new employees.

