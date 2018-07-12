Customers evacuated after Westside Walmart fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Customers were evacuated Wednesday evening from a Walmart store on the city's Westside after a fire sparked in the men's apparel department, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. to the small fire inside the Walmart on 103rd Street, just east of Interstate 295.

Sheriff's Office Lt. Chris King said Walmart employees were able to quickly put flames out with fire extinguishers. But customers were evacuated and the store closed early due to the incident.

The fire marshal was called to investigate. King said police would also be working to get video to see how the fire started

It's unclear how many people were inside the store at the time. No injuries were reported.

King said Walmart employees had not yet determined whether the store would be able to open at its normal time Thursday morning.

News4Jax checked with store manager Thursday morning at 6 a.m. when the store usually opens its doors. Although the store was closed, employees were inside setting up and evaluating the damage to determine when the store will reopen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.