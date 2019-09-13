Dad: Young father killed in crash was 'willing to help anybody'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Family members have identified the person who died when he was hit by an SUV while crossing Arlington Road as Tykevious Hardin.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the man was struck Thursday around 8:30 p.m. News4Jax is working to learn more about the driver, but there is no indication the driver was at fault.

Hardin, 21, was new to Jacksonville. His parents told News4Jax he moved to the area from South Carolina in August and was living with roommates.

He was a young father, and his mother, Chiquita Moise, was devastated to learn what happened.

"It does not seem real to me. I can't even accept it right now," Moise said. "He has not even lived his life yet. He moved up to Florida to start his own life. That is what he wanted to do with his roommate."

Hardin was deaf, but his father, Tommy Hoover, does not believe that had anything to do with the accident.

"He was always alert," Hoover said. "He was always alert around his surroundings."

While in the area Friday where the crash occurred, News4Jax noticed numerous people crossing the busy roadway. Umar Steel, who frequents the area, said it's a dangerous area.

"They drive too fast down here," Steel said.

Hardin's family is traveling to Jacksonville. They have many questions left unanswered.

"He was a young man becoming a man," Hoover said. "He was very smart, very educated, very generous, very honest. He was loyal. He was willing to help anybody."

