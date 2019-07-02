Daily Record: Vystar plans to put name on tower in August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - VyStar plans to remove the SunTrust logo from a downtown tower it purchased nearly a year ago and replace it with its own signage sometime in August, according to an article in the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The city issued permits on Friday for Brown Enterprise to put up four signs, the Daily Record said. The signs include placement on revolving doors and on the parking garage entrance.

Judy Waltz told the Record it should take most of August to place the signage on the 23-story tower on Laura Street.

Employees will be relocating from VyStar's current headquarters on Blanding Boulevard.

