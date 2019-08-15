Death row inmate back in Duval County jail ahead of hearing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Death Row inmate Paul Durousseau has been brought back to the Duval County jail ahead of a hearing next week on his re-sentencing.

Durousseau was convicted in the 1999 murder of 24-year-old Tyresa Mack, one of seven murders he was accused of committing from 1997 to 2003 in Jacksonville and Georgia.

After his conviction, prosecutors opted not to try him in the other murders.

Durousseau's death sentence was thrown out in 2017 by the Florida Supreme Court, which ordered a new sentencing hearing. The high court rejected arguments for a new trial.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.