Deaths of ducklings at mobile home community has residents outraged

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some people living in the Portside Mobile Home community, located off Beach Boulevard, are upset over the recent deaths of seven or eight ducklings at one of the ponds in their complex.

Many of the residents who live near the pond fish in it and said people have been seen dumping trash and other things in the water.

Resident Julie Countryman said she's worried oil may have been purposely dumped into the pond, which could have caused the recent deaths of wildlife.

“We have a pair of white ducks here that had seven or eight ducklings and within a week, they were gone. They were really underweight and they had that slimy stuff on them, so hopefully we can save the few that are still left here,” Countryman said.

Another resident said she recently saw a man pouring an unknown liquid from a plastic bag into the pond. She then noticed dead wildlife within the past couple of weeks.

