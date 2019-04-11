Defense questions forensic evidence in Michael Haim trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Was Bonnie Haim's body moved to where it was found buried in 2014? Was she shot? What could be learned from 10 synthetic fingernails found with her?

The forensic pathologist who reconstructed her remains after Haim's now-grown son found her skull under a concrete slab in the backyard of the home where the family lived in January 1993 when his mother disappeared.

WATCH: Gavel-to-gavel coverage of trial

Dr. Heather Walsh-Haney spent two hours on the stand Thursday in what is expected to be the final day of testimony in the second-degree murder trial of Michael Haim. She answered questions about what she found and what she could learn from the remains from them -- including a circular injury on the woman's pelvis bone and a .22-caliber slug found that could have caused it.

Micahel Haim's defense fought any suggestion that it could be proven that the injury, which they called "defect," could be proven it was from a bullet hole, or that the body was moved at some point after her death.

Lawyer: "You cannot say that indentation, defect, is a bullet hole?"

Walsh-Haney: "All I can say is it is a post- injury."

Lawyer: "You can also not rule out that this could be a secondary or tertiary burial site?"

Walsh-Haney: "Correct."

Just before noon, Robert Hinson, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office lead homicide investigator in the original 1993 case, took the stand. Expect a lengthy cross-examination, as he was singled out in the defense's opening statement about sloppy police work.

On Wednesday, two inmates testified that Michael Haim confessed to killing his wife while he was in jail with them in 2015.

"He started talking about, you know, how he killed his wife. How he choked her, how her son was mad at him. He buried her in the yard," Terrance Richardson said.

But for every minute Richardson and the second inmate, Keshaun Callwood, answered questions for the prosecution, the defense spent at least two minutes detailing their arrest records, the aliases they have used and their history of not telling the truth.

One of the inmates said that, even though he is a 300-pound man, he feared for his safety when he shared a cell with Michael Haim.

While police considered the husband their prime suspect ever since Bonnie Haim disappeared in January 1993, he was not arrested until the couple's son -- who was 3½ years old at the time -- found her skull while taking out a pool and shower while renovating the property for sale in 2014.

Much of Wednesday's testimony concerned forensic evidence, including graphic photos of the recovery of Bonnie Haim's remains.

The day ended with a medical examiner describing the condition of the remains and the Bonnie Haim's likely cause of death.

SLIDESHOW: Crime scene photos

Former Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents and a retired Jacksonville detective reviewed crime-scene photos of the recovery of Bonne Haim's remains in 2014, plus evidence of the recovery of her purse and abandoned car near Jacksonville International Airport in the first hours after she was reported missing a quarter-century ago.

Defense attorneys grilled former FDLE crime analyst Alan Miller about why the body wasn't found earlier.

Lawyer: "Are you able, as you sit here today, to say that the body was not in the yard on March 17th (1993) when you did that search?"

Miller: "I can't say, No."

Lawyer: "Is it significantly possible you missed her?"

Miller: "Oh, yes."

Lawyer: "Why do you say that?'

Miller: "Well, for one, she was found under the pallet. Her remains were found under the pallet. And we didn't search under that. There was nothing about that that led us to believe it had ever been moved."

Haim's defense attorney, Janis Warren, told the jury Tuesday that prosecutors do not have enough evidence to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

"We agree she's dead. We agree that's her body in the backyard. But they have to prove to you that he did it," she said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.