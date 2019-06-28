Demonstration to take place after LGBTQ prom canceled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A demonstration was planned for Friday after the Jacksonville Public Library announced this week its decision to cancel an event for LGBTQ teenagers.

The "Storybook Pride Prom" event for teenagers ages 14 to 18 had been scheduled for Friday night at the Willowbranch Branch Library on Park Street in Riverside. Instead, many are expected to attend the demonstration across the street from that particular library in hopes of sending a message.

A group chanted "give us our space" outside a closed-door meeting at the Willowbranch library. After the meeting, Tim Rogers, director of the Jacksonville Public Library, told News4Jax that he canceled the sold-out event because there were questions about there being enough safety and security.

"I made the call with the information I had at the time and that information was not anything that was an imminent threat," Rogers said. "It was about the emotional and physical safety of the kids that they were inviting to this teen program, and that's all it was."

In response to his decision, some have called for Rogers to resign.

"I don't plan to resign," he said Wednesday. "I don't think there is a need for that, but I do think we broke a trust with the community we serve."

Some supporters of the "Storybook Pride Prom" said they aren’t buying the library director’s reason for canceling.

"My purpose for being here is to raise awareness that Tim Rogers is the one who canceled the event at the Jacksonville Public Library allegedly because the library had received death threats and abusive phone calls that were not reported to JSO (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)," said Bebe Deluxe. "They were not classified as hate crimes and he did this solely himself to cancel the event."

The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, there will be a Pride event at MOSH. The museum said it will not cancel the event despite calls for protest.

