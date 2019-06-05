Detectives investigate death in Ortega Farms area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office homicide unit were called to investigate a death early Wednesday morning in the Ortega Farms neighborhood on the Westside.

Police responded about 2 a.m. to Catoma Street near Timuquana Road.

A resident in the area told News4Jax the neighborhood is quiet and what's going on is shocking.

“It’s very concerning because it’s a lot of seniors, children, and elderly people out here," neighbor Phyllis Mack said.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

