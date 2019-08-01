Dramatic video captures moment gunfire erupts in Westside neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was shot in what police described as an armed dispute Wednesday afternoon on Jacksonville's Westside.

The shooting happened on Glendas Meadow Drive north of 103rd Street. The Sheriff's Office said multiple shots were fired, and one person was shot. That person's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

RAW VIDEO: Neighbor witnesses shots fired from driveway

Neighbors told News4Jax it started as an argument between what appeared to be two groups of young people.

Erik Avanier is speaking to News4Jax crime and safety analyst Ken Jefferson about the video. Look for his live report on The 10 O'Clock News.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.