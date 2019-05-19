Driver of pickup dies in crash off U.S. 301 near I-10 Sunday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The driver of a white pickup heading south on U.S. 301 crossed over onto the northbound lanes, hit an SUV then ran off the road into a retention pond Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. JSO said the driver died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The victim's name has not been released. There's no word on the condition of the other driver in the SUV that was hit.

This story will be updated as information is released from JSO.

