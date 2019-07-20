Police say attempted burglary leaves one man shot to death in Spring Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed and another person was detained by police after an attempted burglary early Saturday morning at a Spring Park home, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responding to a burglary-in-progress call on Drum Street at 2:20 a.m. found one man dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. Another person was detained for questioning, Sgt. Doug Molina said.

Homicide detectives said there are no outstanding suspects but wouldn't say if the person shot was an intruder or a homeowner.

"There’s crime everywhere, but I didn’t expect it around the block," neighbor Melanie Blackburn said. "It’s concerning. That shouldn’t happen in the neighborhood."

Blackburn had just moved here from Detroit and her brother was visiting.

"About 45 minutes ago we went to Walmart and we saw the cops blocking off the street and they kept coming -- a lot of them," said Jason Blackburn. "It’s disturbing. My sister just moved into the neighborhood. That’s why we walked out here to see what was going on. Not being from around here just makes you wonder."

JSO continues to investigate and asks anyone with additional information to call Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.