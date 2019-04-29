Duluth Trading Co. opens first-ever Florida store in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Outdoor enthusiasts, rejoice!

A clothing company geared towards hardworking Americans is opening of its first-ever Florida location and 51st U.S. retail location in Jacksonville.

Based in Wisconsin, Duluth offers men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear, apothecary, and accessories.

You may recognize the name from humorous advertising in the past.

Duluth Trading Company is the inventor of the “Longtail T-Shirt,” the Denver Post reports. The shirt comes with 3 inches of extra length to "defend tradesmen from accidentally revealing their backsides."

Duluth Trading Company is celebrating its grand opening on Thursday, May 2 at 9:00 a.m.

There will be a professional lumberjack show featuring head-to-head axe throwing, single buck, and underhand chop. Those times will be 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

"At Duluth, we’re a band of hell-bent tinkerers and taunters. We never take ourselves too seriously. But that doesn’t stop us from triple-stitching the seams and doubling down on extra-durable fabric. It’s never gotten in the way of putting gussets in places nobody dreamed gussets could go. It’s never hindered the un-plumbering of a butt. It doesn’t matter if it’s men’s underwear or women’s overalls. What matters — all that matters — is that we outthink, outsmart and outcraft average in everything we do. Because a whole lotta legs, torsos, feet and crotches out there are counting on us."



WHERE: 13000 City Station Dr. Jacksonville, FL 32218

STORE HOURS: Monday-Saturday: 9:00AM - 8:00 PM and Sunday: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

CLICK HERE to visit the website.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.