Dumpsters overflowing at St. Nicholas apartment, condo complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Residents living inside The Preserve at St. Nicholas said management is not properly maintaining the property, and they're worried about their health and the safety of their children.

Dylan Murphy lives in the complex. He said there is little to no upkeep of the property, and part of his rent goes to community association fees.

"There are three dumpsters worth of trash outside each dumpster," Murphy said.

Grass is overgrown in some areas, and some are worried about snakes. Mailboxes are exposed.

News4Jax went to the manger's office during normal business hours, but no one was inside. The attorney representing the complex was not available to speak and had not called back by Monday evening.

News4Jax also reached out to the city to ask whether code inspectors were aware of the conditions. Officials said they would research and advise.

