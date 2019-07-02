Duval School Board to vote on $1.9 billion plan to fix aging schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What Duval County's superintendent of schools is calling "a bold plan" to repair or replace Jacksonville's aging school buildings is scheduled for a vote Tuesday evening by the Duval County School Board.

The plan, estimated to cost $1.9 billion, would be financed by revenue from a half-cent sales tax that needs Jacksonville City Council approval to get on the ballot and a majority of Duval County voters to support it.

Some of the district’s school buildings are more than 100 years old, and district officials have documented crumbling walls, broken air conditioners, leaky classrooms at dozens of Duval County schools. While school officials asked for a referendum to be held this November, Mayor Lenny Curry and most City Council members appear to want the measure to appear on the general election ballot in 2020.

While the tax revenue would come in gradually over 15 years, Superintendent Diana Greene said she would immediately ask for a $500 million bond issue so that work could begin immediately on the projects that school board members consider top priorities in their individual districts.

