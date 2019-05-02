Police: Man shot, killed while trying to stop robbery at internet cafe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed while trying to stop a robbery Wednesday evening at an internet cafe in the Biltmore area of Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded just before 7:15 p.m. to a shooting at the Dream Arcade on Edgewood Avenue North, just south of Old Kings Road.

Sheriff's Office Sgt. Mark Musser said police found a man who been shot at least once. The man died inside the business. His name and age were not released.

Detectives said they learned a person came in and tried to rob the internet cafe when the victim, who was a patron inside the business, attempted to intervene and stop the robbery. That's when the victim was shot, Musser said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the attempted robber, who was wearing all black clothing, was seen running from the business afterward.

Musser said only one employee was inside the internet cafe at the time and no one else was injured.

Detectives will be speaking with witnesses and looking for any surveillance video as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

