Edward Waters College signs deal with Nike and BSN Sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Edward Waters College has signed a deal with Nike through BSN Sports.

Nike will be the official supplier of apparel and athletic equipment for all the athletic programs at EWC. The college will be provided with rewards, discounts and marketing and promotional materials.

"We are excited about this new partnership with Nike and BSN, as this agreement will operate to heighten the position of the Edward Waters College brand, not only through athletics but will equally function to advance our overall institutional footprint into new markets and spaces for the benefit of our students and stakeholding partners," said EWC President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. A. Zachary Faison Jr.

Tiger fans will be able to buy Nike gear through online stores hosted by BSN.

