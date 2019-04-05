Endangered blue-eyed black lemur born at Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Exciting news from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens!

The zoo announced the birth of one of the world’s most endangered primates, a blue-eyed black lemur.

This is the first time a blue-eyed black lemur has been born at the Zoo, a Friday release said.

The infant, born on March 25, is still a brown color and blends in with its mother. It will develop darker coloring in the next month if it is a male.

Keepers do not yet know the gender and are maintaining a hands-off approach because mom is doing so well caring for her newborn.

The youngster will be getting its name at the Zoo’s wildest fundraiser, ExZOOberation: Sippin’ Safari.

