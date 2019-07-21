Escape of teens leads Dept. of Juvenile Justice to stop admissions

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for two of four teenagers who escaped from a Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facility on Lannie Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for two of four teenage inmates who escaped late Saturday night from a Juvenile Justice detention center on Jacksonville's Northside. Now admissions to the Jacksonville Youth Academy program, have been suspended by the Department of Juvenile Justice until an investigation is complete.

According to a tweet from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, inmates,Tyjuan Monroe and Marcus Ledbetter, were located and taken into police custody.

🔺🔺ESCAPED INMATES UPDATE #2: Located: Marcus Ledbetter. Other two/vehicle are outstanding.



Could be anywhere.



Escaped from FL Dept. of Juvenile Justice facility.



2015, bronze, Infiniti Q50 with FL tag LANE19. Actual photos attached.



Call 911 if you have info. Please RT pic.twitter.com/sVvxkMTCTB — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 21, 2019

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was notified at 11 p.m. Saturday that the four had staged a fight in their dorm room at the Jacksonville Youth Academy on Lannie Road, attacked staff who entered to stop the fight, then pushed buttons to unlock the front door. Officials said one of the inmates dumped a staff member’s purse onto the floor and stole her keys and took a staff member’s issued cellphone.

Police believe the teens left in the staff member's bronze, four-door Infiniti with Florida tag LANE19.

Police said these fugitives escaped:

Tajah Bing - 16, from Osceola County. He's 5 feet, 10 inches tall weighing 140 pounds

Charges: lewd & lascivious on a victim less than 12 years old. He's still on the run.

Davionne Baldwin - 17, from Jacksonville. He's 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 134 pounds. He's charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and violation of probation. He also remains on the run.

Jacksonville police located the other two escapees, identified as Tyjuan Monroe, 16, charged with robbery with a firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle. Monroe was located Saturday morning.

Marcus Ledbetter, charged with burglary was also taken back into custody. Ledbetter and Monroe are also charged with escape and battery on a detention facility staff.

The Department of Juvenile Justice released the following statement:

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice has commenced an immediate investigation into the escape of four youth at Jacksonville Youth Academy, a residential commitment program run by contracted provider TrueCore Behavioral Solutions. Two youth have been apprehended and we stand ready to assist law enforcement in any way that we can to ensure the remaining youth are apprehended quickly and safely. The Department takes escape incidents such as these very seriously, and if we discover through our investigation that failures of policies and procedures have occurred, we will take contract action against this provider. At this time, admissions to the Jacksonville Youth Academy program, have been suspended.

People who live near the Lannie Road juvenile lockup say improvements are needed to keep these escapes from happening again.

This woman lives a mile away and wanted to remain anonymous. "They should really get better on their security because I don’t think the kids nowadays are afraid of anything. And for them to have gotten as far as they did, I think they need to update their facility to do better," She said.

If you see the two inmates still at large or the car they're accused of stealing, you're urged to call 911 or you can remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

