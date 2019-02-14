Officer's gun goes off during response to hoax threat at middle school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A false threat made to Jefferson Davis Middle School prompted Jacksonville police to swarm the campus Thursday afternoon, according to a Duval County School spokeswoman. During the police response, an officer's gun accidentally discharged outside the school.

No one was hurt and within 30 minutes, Duval County Schools and Jacksonville police said the situation was under control and everyone was safe.

"While it is very upsetting that someone would make a false threat against the school and disrupt our campus -- and even more upsetting that a weapon was discharged -- we are appreciative for the calm and composure of our students and staff during a stressful situation," parents were told in a recorded message released after 6 p.m. "Please talk with your children about what happened today and discuss the serious nature of making false threats. As always, thank you for your partnership in keeping students and staff safe.

A woman told News4Jax that she saw police everywhere with guns drawn when she arrived. She was upset because she had no idea what was going on and parents were not notified.

Dozens of police officers and a couple of Jacksonville Fire-Rescue units swarmed the school campus close to dismissal time. By the time News4Jax units and Sky4 got to the scene, students were loading school buses and leaving campus.

There was enhanced security at Jacksonville's schools Thursday, as it was one year after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. A bus driver at Jefferson Davis told News4Jax that students were searched as they arrived Thursday morning.

