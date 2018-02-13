Family frustrated no arrest has been made in triple murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fight broke out at a vigil Saturday night in front of the Woodland Acres home where a mother, father and their infant daughter were found dead in December.

Family members told News4Jax that they're frustrated that an arrest has not been made in the deaths of 19-year-old Ariyan Johnson; her fiance, 20-year-old Quasean Trotter; and the couple's 11-month-old daughter, Arielle -- which police have deemed a triple murder.

News4Jax heard two things from family about police. Family members said they're not happy an arrest has not been made two months after the killings and they want the FBI to get involved, but at the same time, they said police are getting very close to an arrest.

"It's kind of hard on both families right now. We've got people losing sleep who want answers," Andrew Trotter, the father of Quasean Trotter, said over the weekend. "You'll never have closure with something like this. It's always that empty void."

After he was interviewed by detectives, Andrew Trotter, who's from South Carolina, talked with News4Jax by phone again on Monday.

"I'm very frustrated with the whole situation," Andrew Trotter said. "The FBI should have been called in."

He added, "Whoever did this had to know them very, very, very well."

Frustrations escalated at Saturday's vigil, where sources told News4Jax a gun was pulled.

When violence broke out the vigil, multiple people said that the word "gun" was yelled, but no one appeared to be hurt.

"That shouldn't be a surprise because you're looking at an extremely emotion situation," said Gil Smith, News4Jax crime and safety analyst. "Two adults and a baby were killed here."

Smith, who is a retired police officer, disputed the belief that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office can't handle the case. He said he doesn't believe JSO is overwhelmed and the FBI needs to get involved.

"In any case like this, if you don't make an arrest in 24-48 hours, people get frustrated," he said. "You have a very heinous crime committed here. They want someone arrested and charged immediately."

When asked questions about the case on Monday, the Sheriff's Office sent News4Jax a statement, saying, "The investigation is active and ongoing."

