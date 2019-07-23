Family: Man shot, killed on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A family has confirmed to News4Jax that a man was killed in a shooting Monday night on Jacksonville's Westside.

The scene is on Beaverbrook Place. McDuff Avenue between Beaverbrook and Lowell Avenue is blocked while police investigate.

Neighbors told News4Jax they heard several gunshots in the area.

News4Jax is waiting to learn more information from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Investigators confirmed a person was shot.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.