FBI raids home in San Jose neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Special agents with the FBI were spotted Thursday evening at a home in the San Jose neighborhood.

The house is on Salamanca Avenue, and the FBI told News4Jax agents have been at the home throughout the day regarding an ongoing investigation.

A mobile command post was spotted outside the home and boxes were seen on a table.

A statement from an FBI spokesperson reads:

Special agents and personnel from FBI Jacksonville are conducting court authorized law enforcement investigative activity at the location mentioned. There is no imminent threat to the surrounding area as a result of this investigation. No additional information can be confirmed at this time.

According to the FBI, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office was forthcoming.

