Jacksonville police: Fed up food truck owner bags burglar at gunpoint

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A food truck owner fed up with recent break-ins held a burglary suspect at gunpoint Thursday until police arrived, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Issac Palmer, 24, was arrested on three counts of burglary.

Jovette Williams runs the Smoke in the City BBQ food truck, which had been burglarized twice where she leaves it parked in Arlington. After the second burglary, Williams installed “internet” in the trailer.

Then, there was another break-in early Thursday morning.

According to police, Williams was watching as the suspect, identified as Palmer, crawled underneath the trailer's door, which has a lock but was broken at the time.

Police said Williams, gun in hand, confronted Palmer and held him at gunpoint until officers arrived.

According to the police report, Palmer asked Williams, “Was it the internet that gave me away?”

Palmer is charged in all three burglaries.

He was booked into the Duval County jail, where he remained as of Friday afternoon.

