Feds award 2nd contract to dredge part of St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded another contract to dredge part of the St. Johns River near Mayport.

An Illinois company received a $113 million contract.

Starting in December, the company will deepen about 5 miles more of the river.

It's the second contract to be awarded in the project, which is already underway. It will take the river from 40 feet to 47 feet.

"A deeper and wider navigation channel will allow vessels to move cargo more efficiently and cost effectively," the project manager said.

The dredging project has come under fire in the past, with some saying it increases the salinity of the river, causing environmental concerns.

The St. Johns Riverkeeper and others have filed a suit over the concerns. The suit is being heard in federal court.

The total cost of the authorized project is $704.5 million. The feds, state and city have contributed to the tab.

