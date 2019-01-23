Feeding Northeast Florida hosts food pantry for furloughed TSA workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the shutdown drags on, thousands of federal workers will likely miss yet another paycheck. This will be their second since the shutdown began.

Now the need is so dire that a food pantry is opening at Jacksonville International Airport to help TSA workers put food on the table.

The food pantry will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23 inside of the airport, behind the security gate. The food pantry will include healthy foods including proteins, fruits and vegetables.

“Like many of the people who utilize food pantries, these workers will only need to use the pantry once or twice in their lives due to extenuating circumstances,” said Feeding Northeast Florida President and CEO, Frank Castillo.

Federal workers are advised to bring their federal ID to take part in the food pantry. It will be available until all food is gone.

