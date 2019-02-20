Feud finished? Mayor, Landing owner reach settlement agreement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Months of feuding between Mayor Lenny Curry and Jacksonville Landing owner Toney Sleiman suddenly came to an end Wednesday with a joint announcement of a settlement agreement that will allow the city's stakeholders to “consider new possibilities.”

The city owns the land on the Northbank of the St. Johns River, but it has leased the property to Jacksonville Landing Investments LLC, a subsidiary of Sleiman Enterprises Inc., for the last 15 years.

Despite that longstanding relationship, the agreement hit a snag in late 2017 when the city accused Sleiman Enterprises of breaching its lease and Sleiman Enterprises fired back with a lawsuit claiming “contractual breaches” by the city.

Sleiman Enterprises said a letter from the city in October 2017 accused the company of failing to operate the Landing as a “high-quality, first-class retail facility.” The Sleiman Enterprises lawsuit put that blame on the city, saying the city hadn't held up its end and was making it impossible to run the Landing “as a first-class retail property.”

During the feud, Curry openly said that he wanted Sleiman out and wanted to tear the Landing down and start over, and last May, the city informed JLI it was terminating the lease, citing a breach of contract that wasn’t remedied within 30 days.

The city also rejected a $107,000 rent check from JLI as the dispute remained tied up in civil court.

But all that animosity was set aside Wednesday with the announcement that the two sides had reached a compromise “by which the Jacksonville Landing and the property at its location would see their best and highest use realized.”

“For years, Jacksonville Landing Investments and Sleiman Enterprises have contributed immeasurably to development and job creation in and around Jacksonville,” Curry said in the joint statement. “The Landing has been a fixture in the community much like the Sleiman organization, who stepped in at a time when the property’s future was in doubt upon the exit of the original developer. On behalf of the citizens of Jacksonville, I appreciate their willingness to work with me so that Jacksonville can consider an alternate path forward for the location of the Landing.”

The Landing's food court shut down in October and the downtown riverfront mall suffered another loss when popular restaurant Cinco de Mayo closed its doors for good. Empty storefronts have become the norm at the property.

“Mayor Curry is having success in Jacksonville and in downtown,” Toney Sleiman said on behalf of JLI. “The JLI team and the entire Sleiman organization want to see that success continue and we are ready to see this process come to a mutually agreed conclusion.”

The announcement included no details of what that "mutually agreed conclusion" would entail.

Both sides said in the announcement that they would not comment further because of the pending agreement.

