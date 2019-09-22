Head-on crash leaves man dead, another hurt on Roosevelt Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said one man died and another man was seriously injured in a head-on collision on Roosevelt Boulevard near NAS Jacksonville about 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers said a 2008 Scion TC was headed south on U.S. 17 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered over the concrete median, entering the northbound lanes.

The FHP said that's where the Scion TC hit a northbound 1996 Ford SUV head-on, causing both vehicles to overturn and block the northbound lanes for several hours.

Troopers said the 55-year-old man driving the Ford SUV died at the scene, while the Scion driver, identified as Royce Tovar, 21, was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with serious injuries. Both drivers are from Jacksonville.

The FHP is investigating whether alcohol was a factor. Charges are pending in the case.

All northbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard were closed for several hours due to the crash but have since reopened.

