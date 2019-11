JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A bicyclist was killed Friday evening after colliding with a car on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was on Normandy Boulevard near the intersection of Parrish Cemetery Road. It blocked eastbound lanes of Normandy.

Details surrounding the crash were not immediately clear, and the victim was not identified. News4Jax has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

