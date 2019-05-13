FHP stops stolen Ryder truck with caskets inside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A slow-speed pursuit of a stolen box truck on Interstate 295 on Monday ended after the vehicle finally pulled over on Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway and the driver was arrested.

When troopers opened the back to see what was inside, they found three caskets. Fortunately for all involved, there were no bodies inside.

FHP said the Ryder truck was reported stolen in Jacksonville last Thursday. The vehicle was not speeding, actually going below the speed limit, but the driver wouldn't pull over when the trooper activated the lights of his patrol car.

News4Jax is trying to learn more about the vehicle, it's cargo and who troopers took into custody. Return to this story later in the day for updates.

