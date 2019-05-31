How $1.5M will be distributed to Jacksonville Landing tenants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All tenants of The Jacksonville Landing will be getting their security deposits back, according to a spokesperson for the City of Jacksonville.

City leaders have said most of the businesses and restaurants must close by Friday. The city bought out the lease from Sleiman Enterprises for $15 million.

The City Council's approval of the deal to break the lease included $1.5 million to buyout the long-term leases from businesses operating at the Landing. Another $1.5 million will be used to demolish the building.

Among the businesses, Fionn MacCool's irish pub will receive $550,000. Hooters will receive $303,000. The amount of money Compass Bank will receive was still being negotiated, but the city said there was no anticipated balance.

All tenants of the Landing received free parking in May, which the city says was roughly $3,000 of anticipated revenue. Tenants also received free rent for the month.

The mayor’s office provided a list of remaining tenants and a history of communications with them about the process.

