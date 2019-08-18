Fire breaks out at home in Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A late morning fire broke out at a two-story home in the Moncrief section of Jacksonville. Nobody was home during the time of the fire on Sunday.

Residents on West 19th Street, just off Moncrief Road had an exciting morning though.

Willy Hilliard was visiting a family next door to the home that caught fire

“A lady was on the expressway, drove by, and seen the smoke billowing in the back of the house. She came back around the expressway and alerted us. So, we called 911. We went in the back to try to see if the roommate was in there. The homeowner was in Maryland.”

Hilliard says the homeowner’s roommate was not home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

