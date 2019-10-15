Firefighter stabbed on duty to be released from hospital today

Capt. Latorrence Norris is in stable condition at UF Health Jacksonville after being attacked with a box cutter by a patient.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A veteran fire captain who was slashed and stabbed by a patient last week will be released from the hospital Tuesday, News4Jax has learned.

Capt. Latorrence Norris and his partner were stabbed by a patient last Tuesday night on their way to UF Health Hospital, police said.

The other firefighter, Engineer Vinnie Harper, was treated for a cut to his leg and released from the hospital the same day.

But Norris' injuries were critical, including a collapsed lung. He spent the last week in the hospital and will be released Tuesday to continue recovering at home.

A security officer at UF Health has been lauded for helping save Norris' life.

Davay Kinsey heard the firefighters were in distress and responded immediately, getting Norris on the back of her golf cart and rushing him across the hospital campus to the ER.

On Thursday, Chief Keith Powers with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department went to UF Health to meet and thank Kinsey.

On behalf of the JFRD family, Chief Keith Powers went to @UFHealthJax to meet & thank Davay Kinsey, the quick thinking security guard who helped save our Captain Norris’ life after he & his partner were stabbed by a patient on a run Tuesday. @FirehouseNews @CityofJax @lennycurry pic.twitter.com/71kEgcgRzd — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) October 11, 2019

Tony Harris, the patient accused of stabbing the firefighters, is facing two counts of aggravated battery on a firefighter and resisting arrest. A judge set his bond at just over $1 million.

