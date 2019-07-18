Police: Toddler drowns at Lakeshore home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A toddler drowned Thursday afternoon at a home in the Lakeshore area of the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded about 2:20 p.m. to the home on San Juan Avenue, just west of Cassat Avenue. Aerial video from Sky 4 showed an above-ground pool behind the house.

JSO Sgt. J. Vorpahl said witnesses were performing CPR on the toddler and then JFRD took the toddler to the hospital, where the child died.

The child's age and gender were not immediately released by police, but neighbors told News4Jax the child is a boy.

“I’m just terribly heartbroken," neighbor Robin Edwards said. "I just can’t believe it.”

Physician Zalika Nesbeth was also saddened by the drowning.

"It’s actually heartbreaking to hear that," Nesbeth said. "This is a public health and public safety issue.”

According to the Sheriff's Office, foul play is not suspected. Homicide detectives are investigating.

