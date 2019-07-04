Fireworks viewing tips for downtown, the beaches

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We're just a few hours away from the Fourth of July fireworks show. News4Jax is broadcasting it live during our one-hour special, red white and boom. It starts at 9 p.m. on channel 4 with the fireworks set to go off at 9:45 p.m.

If you're heading downtown to see the fireworks over the river, there are some things you need to know

It’s going to get crowded so it's best to leave early and stake out a spot. While all the businesses are closed at the Jacksonville Landing, it's open outside for spectators

If you haven’t decided exactly where you want to watch from. The best spots are along the north and south banks of the river, the Brooklyn area, and under the Fuller Warren Bridge.

As for parking, there are plenty of options open for you around the downtown area. Pricing will vary depending on the garage or lot. Metered parking for the holiday is free.

If you decide to wait until it’s dark to make your way downtown. Keep in mind there are going to be a few bridge closures that could affect how you get here.

The Acosta Bridge will close at 9:15 p.m. City officials say it will reopen once all the firework trailers and debris are cleared. The Main Street Bridge will close at 9:30 p.m. and reopen once the show is over.

You’re going to want to keep those closures in mind as you’re heading back home after the fireworks show as well.

If you're planning to go see the fireworks at the beach, they will start firing those off at 9 p.m. the fireworks will be shot off the Jacksonville Beach Pier and already the beach is packed with people.

So if you're heading to the beach for the fireworks show you'll need to be patient too as the streets and beach are already jammed with people.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.