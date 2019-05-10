Fmr. UNF student gets 6 years in prison for video voyeurism

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After pleading guilty to charges related to video voyeruism, a former University of North Florida student has been sentenced to six years in prison, according to Duval County court records.

Jesse Martinez was arrested in 2018. He was accused of threatening to expose explicit photos of someone he met on a dating app.

Martinez pleaded guilty to charges of extortion and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. Records show he was sentenced on Thursday to a six-year prison term. He was given 394 days as time served.

Additional charges were filed after police said they learned Martinez had hidden a video camera in the men’s room at the Thomas G. Carpenter Library.

